New York City Delays In-Person Classes Again

K-5 and K-8 schools won't return to the classroom until Sept. 29 while middle schoolers and high schoolers are scheduled to return on Oct. 1.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in-person classes are being delayed – for the second time this month – amid COVID-19 concerns.

Students were expected to start in person classes on Monday, but now that only goes for 3-K, Pre-K and special education students.

Students who are enrolled in fully remote learning or blended remote learning will start on Monday as well.

As for students at K-5 and K-8 schools, they won't be going back to the classroom until Sept. 29 while middle schoolers and high schoolers are scheduled to return on Oct. 1.