NYC Holds Mayoral Primary Election Using Ranked Choice Voting System

Voters in New York City are heading to the polls in the Democratic primary for mayor. The winner will likely replace Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The city is using the ranked choice voting system for the first time, meaning voters can choose their top five picks out of the crowded field.

Candidates include former police officer Eric Adams, former New York Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.