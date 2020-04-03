NYC First Responders Work To Address Unprecedented Number Of Calls

EMTs are working multiple double shifts to respond to call volume.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

First responders in New York City say they're facing record-setting call volumes, as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the city.

Emergency medical technicians who talked to NBC News said teams are working multiple double shifts to respond to calls ranging from positive coronavirus tests to suspected cases, to everyday health issues like heart attacks and bone fractures. The New York City Fire Department's EMS officers union said more than 6,000 calls are coming in some nights, more than what was experienced following 9/11.

As of Friday morning, more than 1,500 virus-related deaths have been reported in the city, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, state and medical officials continue to express a growing need for additional health care workers and medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment.

"We've requested out-of-state health care workers. God bless America, 21,000 people have volunteered from out of state to come into New York state," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

EMTs are asking people experiencing minor symptoms of the virus to call 311 or their doctor, rather than 911, to avoid overwhelming the first responder system.

Contains footage from CNN.