NYC Fire Commissioner Criticizes Vaccine Mandate Call-Outs

City workers have to either provide proof of vaccination or face unpaid leave.

The commissioner for New York City's Fire Department is criticizing firefighters who are calling out sick because of the city's vaccine mandate.

More than 2,000 have done so in the past week.

For context, the force has about 11,000 total workers.

The head of the firefighters union warned about the impact Friday.

Unions for both the police and fire departments have been critical of the city's mandate, which went into effect today.

