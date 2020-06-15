New York Receives 25K Complaints Of Businesses Breaking COVID-19 Rules

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said many of the complaints involve bars and restaurants.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has received 25,000 complaints about businesses violating the state's reopening plan by not requiring masks or social distancing.

"What's alarming about the 25,000 is the volume, but it also shows how smart people are and how offended people are that they're calling and complaining," Cuomo said.

On Sunday, Cuomo said this is especially true at bars and restaurants. He said he's even called some of those bars or restaurants after people sent him photos.

"This is a question of violating the law," Cuomo said. "Not just feel guilty — you're violating the law."

He said a bar or restaurant can lose their liquor license if they violate the rules, and that inspectors and task force members are enforcing this.

"A bar or restaurant that is violating these rules can lose their liquor license," Cuomo said. "State Liquor Authority inspectors are out. We have a task force of state investigators who are out. You can lose your liquor license, and that is a big deal for a bar or restaurant. We are not kidding around with this."