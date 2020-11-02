NY Governor Announces New Testing Policy For Travelers

Visitors will have to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of arriving.

If you want to visit New York, you'll likely have to get tested for COVID-19 first.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new policy that begins Wednesday.

People living in New York who travel out of state for more than a day will have to follow the same rules.

This doesn't apply to people coming from Connecticut, New Jersey or Pennsylvania.