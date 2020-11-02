WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

NY Governor Announces New Testing Policy For Travelers

By Robin Dich
November 2, 2020
If you want to visit New York, you'll likely have to get tested for COVID-19 first.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new policy that begins Wednesday.

Visitors will have to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of arriving.

People living in New York who travel out of state for more than a day will have to follow the same rules.

This doesn't apply to people coming from Connecticut, New Jersey or Pennsylvania. 

