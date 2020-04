NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Asks For Additional Federal Funding For States

President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo met Tuesday at the White House.

LOCAL AND STATE LEADERS ARE CONTINUING TO PRESS FOR MORE HELP FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IN FUTURE LEGISLATION AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC. NEW YORK GOV. ANDREW CUOMO MET WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP AT THE WHITE HOUSE TUESDAY. HE SAID STATES ARE IN DESPERATE NEED OF FUNDING AS THEY BATTLE THE VIRUS.

"Uh, you know, the state governments, uh, are broke to use a very blunt term. And you know, the state governments are now responsible for the reopening and the governors are going to do the reopening and they have no funds to do it. Uh, so we talked about that. The president said he understood the issue and that he would work very hard to get funding for the States in the next piece of legislation that passes. And we hope there is another piece of legislation."

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID HE HAD A PRODUCTIVE MEETING WITH GOV. CUOMO... DESPITE THE TWO TRADING CRITICISMS OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS. ACCORDING TO THE PRESIDENT, CUOMO TOLD HIM THE U-S-N-S COMFORT HOSPITAL SHIP CAN RETURN TO ITS BASE IN VIRGINIA. OFFICIALS SAY THE COMFORT HAS TREATED ABOUT 180 PEOPLE-- AND THE NUMBER OF NEW PATIENTS HAS DECLINED.

NEW YORK STATE ACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN A THIRD OF ALL U-S CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DEATHS.