Nurses Feel Hopeful With Lower Cases, Vaccines

Some nurses say they are starting to feel a sense of hope.

Earlier in the week there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at a University of Washington Medical Center, in Seattle.

At its peak the unit had as many as eight patients.

"The fact that the vaccine is here now and we all have been vaccinated, I think that it feels very hopeful here that we're going to continue to see decrease in cases, that there's a light for this chapter to end," said Nurse Manager, University Of Washington Medical Center-Montlake Nichole Gogna

Medical staff members said they are still cautiously optimistic and are watching for this new variant.