Study: Number Of Daily Steps Needed For A Longer Life Varies By Age

Scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst found the number of daily steps needed for a long life varies by age.

If you've ever gone to extreme lengths to hit that 10,0000 step mark on your smart device — those extra strides may not have been worth it.

According to their study, adults over the age of 60 need 6,000 to 8,000 steps a day to lower the risk of premature death.

Anything more doesn't appear to help with longevity.

That target range is a little higher for people under the age of 60: about 8,000 to 10,000 steps.