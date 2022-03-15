Study: Number Of Daily Steps Needed For A Longer Life Varies By Age

SMS
Study: Number Of Daily Steps Needed For A Longer Life Varies By Age
By James Packard
and Newsy Staff
By James Packard
and Newsy Staff
March 15, 2022
March 15, 2022
Scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst found the number of daily steps needed for a long life varies by age.

If you've ever gone to extreme lengths to hit that 10,0000 step mark on your smart device — those extra strides may not have been worth it.

Scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst found the number of daily steps needed for a long life varies by age.

According to their study, adults over the age of 60 need 6,000 to 8,000 steps a day to lower the risk of premature death. 

Anything more doesn't appear to help with longevity.

That target range is a little higher for people under the age of 60: about 8,000 to 10,000 steps.

SMS