The Haunting Wreckage Of TWA 800 Being Destroyed 25 Years After Crash

The reconstruction of TWA Flight 800's wreckage helped dispel conspiracies and make planes safer. But 25 years later, it's being taken apart.

In a cavernous warehouse outside Washington, D.C., the wreckage of TWA flight 800, a 747 scheduled from New York to Paris, sits like a gruesome altar at the head of a church. 25 years after the plane crashed, killing everyone on board, the reconstructed remains are being taken apart and destroyed. For a piece of aviation history so profound, it rarely sees the public eye. But after decades under lock and key, Newsy got an up-close glimpse of the magnitude and devastation of the disaster, and the process that ensured it never happens again.