NTSB Releases Report On Fatal Tesla Crash

May 11, 2021
Two people were killed in the crash, which happened last month in Houston.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Safety officials say the automated steering in a Tesla involved in a fatal crash was "not available," but the National Transportation Safety Board says the cruise control still could have been working.
The crash happened last month in Houston. Two people were killed.
Investigators say no one was in the driver's seat when it happened. Despite this report, officials are still working to determine the cause.