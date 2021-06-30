NSA Denies Spying Claims From Fox News Host Tucker Carlson

The Fox News host said on his show that the National Security Agency was trying to get him off air.

The National Security Agency says it isn't spying on Tucker Carlson and that the Fox News host has never been an intelligence target.

Carlson made the baseless claims on his show Monday night, saying the NSA is trying to get him off air but it appears not even his own colleagues were buying the allegations.

CNN looked at transcripts of all the Fox shows Tuesday and Carlson's conspiracy theory was not mentioned at all.