NRA Sues California's Governor, Others For Closing Gun Stores

The NRA is suing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials for closing gun stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

During their statewide stay-at-home order, California designated gun stores as "non-essential businesses" and ordered them to close. Additionally, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva — another defendant on the suit — said his department would enforce the order on businesses refusing to close, including gun retailers.

The NRA's lawsuit is attempting to get the stores' classification changed to "essential" and accused the state of violating Americans' Second Amendment rights.

"The circumstances posed by the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak are noteworthy, but do not excuse unlawful government infringements upon freedom," the lawsuit says, according to CNN.

The Brady gun violence prevention group said: "There is no constitutional right to spread coronavirus while shopping, for guns or anything else."

The NRA suit, joined by other gun rights groups, also targeted the directors of the California and Los Angeles County departments of health.