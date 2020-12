Novavax is looking for some 30,000 volunteers for its study.

A fifth coronavirus vaccine candidate is now in the final stage of testing.

It will focus on high-risk older adults and volunteers from Black and Hispanic communities, which have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Two-thirds of volunteers will get the vaccine; the rest will get a placebo.