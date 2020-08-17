Novavax's Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Moves To Phase 2 Trials

The company said Monday this phase will determine if it can safely protect against the virus.

An experimental coronavirus vaccine from Novavax is entering Phase 2 testing.

The trial will take place in South Africa, which has been hit hard by infections.

Novavax says the potential vaccine could start the final stage of testing by next month.

The vaccine is one of several that have moved to later-stage testing in recent weeks.

Contains footage from CNN.