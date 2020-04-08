Novavax Expects To Start Human Trials On COVID-19 Vaccine In May

The placebo-controlled study will involve around 130 healthy adults and is expected to begin in mid-May.

Late-stage biotech company Novavax is planning to start human trials on a COVID-19 vaccine next month.

Novavax scientists said they've found "an ideal vaccine candidate" called NVX-CoV2373, which "produces high levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in animal studies."

The vaccine will be paired with an adjuvant, which is a substance that increases the body's immune response. In this case, the adjuvant could help patients who receive the vaccine produce more antibodies and lengthen their immunity to the virus.

The company will combine Phases 1 and 2 of the clinical trial in order to speed up the process. About 130 healthy adults will take part in a placebo-controlled study, which includes assessing dosage amounts and the number of vaccinations.

Novavax expects to begin the trial in mid-May and have preliminary results back in July.