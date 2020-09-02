Notre Dame Starts Phased Return To In-Person Classes

Notre Dame students were told to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

On Wednesday, the University of Notre Dame started its phased return to in-person classes.

The Indiana school paused in-person learning on August 18th after reporting nearly 150 cases in the first two weeks of the semester.

At the time, it had a positivity rate of nearly 16 percent.

The university reportedly had six new cases this week with a positivity rate of about three percent.

Students were asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

The university's president, Father John Jenkins, said, quote, “If we adopt these practices, we can have a safe and successful semester on campus.”