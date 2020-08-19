Notre Dame Cancels In-Person Classes For 2 Weeks

The university has seen a recent spike in cases.

The University of Notre Dame has canceled in-person classes for two weeks, after a spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the semester.

The university has reported nearly 150 cases since resuming in-person classes on Aug. 3.

Its overall positivity rate is around 16%. The World Health Organization recommends governments reduce the positivity rate to below 5% before reopening.

University officials attribute the new cases to an off-campus party where attendees weren't social distancing.

