Notre Dame Cancels In-Person Classes For 2 Weeks

August 19, 2020
The university has seen a recent spike in cases.
The University of Notre Dame has canceled in-person classes for two weeks, after a spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the semester.
The university has reported nearly 150 cases since resuming in-person classes on Aug. 3.
Its overall positivity rate is around 16%. The World Health Organization recommends governments reduce the positivity rate to below 5% before reopening.
University officials attribute the new cases to an off-campus party where attendees weren't social distancing.
Contains footage from CNN.