North Korean Leader Admits Economic Shortcomings

North Korea has faced many unexpected challenges this year, including COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un admitted Wednesday that his 5-year plan to boost the country's economy has fallen short.

Korean Central News Agency says "severe internal and external situations" and unexpected challenges have hurt those plans.

North Korea has faced economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. The coronavirus pandemic and extensive flooding are also contributing factors.

Kim Jong-un has scheduled a Worker's Party congress to convene in January to come up with a new plan.