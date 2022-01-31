Winter Storm Wrap-Up: Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snow, Flooding

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights and winds knocked out electricity to more than 125,000 customers.

People in the Northeast are digging out this morning after a major winter storm this weekend. The blizzard dumped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Long Island and caused flooding along the coast at the peak of the storm.

New York City streets are covered in snow with more than 7 inches falling in Central Park, breaking a record for snow set there back in 1904. That number had dropped to a few hundred by Monday morning. No other states reported widespread outages.

The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours.