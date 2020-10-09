Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To U.N.'s World Food Program

Program officials told The Associated Press the organization shares the award with all of its partners who put their lives on the line every day.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations' World Food Program.

The organization works to fight hunger in conflict zones, and last year, it provided assistance to 100 million people in 88 countries. Food security is a critical issue for many communities, especially during the pandemic.

Program officials told The Associated Press that the organization shares the award with all of its partners who put their lives on the line every day.