No Social Gatherings in Los Angeles County

A major restriction begins today for California's largest county. Los Angeles County health officials said social gatherings will be banned in the county for at least three weeks.

The guidelines mean people are not allowed to gather with anyone outside of their household but religious services and protests are exempt.

The announcement comes after L.A. County saw more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases for five straight days, which crossed a threshold set for implementing stricter measures.

The restriction comes as California reported just over 7,400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday — the largest number for the state since the pandemic began.