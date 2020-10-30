WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

No Progress On COVID-19 Relief Bill

By Newsy Staff
October 30, 2020
Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin make little to no progress on the latest relief bill.
In Washington there's still no movement on a COVID relief deal. House speaker Nancy Pelosi and white house negotiator treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to be at odds. Speaker Pelosi sent a letter to Mnuchin early Thursday -- listing areas of disagreement. He responded with a letter of his own -- and said democrats "all-or-none" approach is hurting the process. The two sides still disagree on language regarding testing, tracing and state and local funding.  

