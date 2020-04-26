WHO Warns There's 'No Evidence' Coronavirus Can't Reinfect People

WHO said government initiatives giving those who recovered from COVID-19 "immunity passports" from regulations could spread disease.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The World Health Organization said there's "no evidence" that recovering from COVID-19 prevents you from getting infected again.

The organization said Saturday that governments giving "immunity passports" from coronavirus regulations to those who have recovered from COVID-19 may increase the risk of spreading the disease.

In a statement, the WHO said: “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

Germany and Chile have discussed issuing so-called "immunity passports" for work and travel, according to Vox. However, experts are still unsure what makes someone immune to the virus and are hesitant to support these risk-free certificates.

The WHO said studies show most recovering COVID-19 patients are left with antibodies that may provide some level of protection. But for how long is still unknown.