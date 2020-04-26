WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WHO Warns There's 'No Evidence' Coronavirus Can't Reinfect People

By Bailey Vogt
April 26, 2020
WHO said government initiatives giving those who recovered from COVID-19 "immunity passports" from regulations could spread disease.
The World Health Organization said there's "no evidence" that recovering from COVID-19 prevents you from getting infected again.

The organization said Saturday that governments giving "immunity passports" from coronavirus regulations to those who have recovered from COVID-19 may increase the risk of spreading the disease. 

In a statement, the WHO said: “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

Germany and Chile have discussed issuing so-called "immunity passports" for work and travel, according to Vox. However, experts are still unsure what makes someone immune to the virus and are hesitant to support these risk-free certificates.

The WHO said studies show most recovering COVID-19 patients are left with antibodies that may provide some level of protection. But for how long is still unknown.

