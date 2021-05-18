No Charges To Be Filed In Brown Shooting By N.C. Deputies

A prosecutor in Elizabeth City said Tuesday the use of deadly force was justified, disputing the Brown family's assertions that he posed no threat.

No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by deputies in North Carolina.

The district attorney showed body camera video publicly for the first time and we want to warn you – it may be hard to watch for some.

The video shows Brown driving away, but some deputies are in front of his car and his car pushes at least one of the deputies.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said: "As tragic as this incident is with the loss of life, the deputies on scene where nonetheless justified in defending themselves from death or great bodily injury."

The Pasquotank County Sheriff says the deputies who shot Brown will get to keep their jobs, but will be disciplined and re-trained.