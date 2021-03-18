Nischelle Turner Is 'Entertainment Tonight's' First Black Woman Host

Turner has won four Daytime Emmys since joining "Entertainment Tonight" in 2014.

Nischelle Turner is making history as the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight since the show began 40 years ago.

She officially joined co-host Kevin Frazier Thursday, marking the first time the show has ever been hosted full-time by two Black anchors.

Since joining "Entertainment Tonight" in 2014, Turner has won four Daytime Emmys as a correspondent, weekend anchor and fill-in weekday anchor.

She told Variety that as the show's first Black woman host, she'll be "representing an underserved group of people who are finally getting a moment in the spotlight — and a well-deserved moment."