The kidnappers attacked a military checkpoint near the school, so soldiers weren't able to rescue the girls.

More than 300 schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria have been missing since Friday.

Their families gathered at the school yesterday, waiting for answers.

The country's president says the top priority is to get the girls back to their parents safely.

