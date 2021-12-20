NFL Updates COVID-19 Protocols As Cases Spike

By Newsy Staff
December 20, 2021
The NFL has updated its protocols and advocated for booster shots in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league.

Players and staff will have to wear masks -- regardless of their vaccination status. Meetings will be held either outside or remotely and no more in-person meals or outside visitors while teams are traveling.

The league is also strongly encouraging booster shots. The league and the player's association say more changes are coming.

In a joint statement they said "after this weekend's games, we have agreed to put into place a new set of protocols which will include a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also a high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season."

