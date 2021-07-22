NFL Teams Might Have To Forfeit If There's A COVID Outbreak

The league said it does not "anticipate" adding an extra week to the season to accommodate.

The NFL has reportedly informed teams there will be a cost if unvaccinated players are behind outbreaks that disrupt the schedule next season.

In a memo, the league said if a game is canceled for this reason and can't be rescheduled during the 18-week season, the team with the outbreak will have to forfeit. And the opposing team would win that game.

Also – players on both teams would not be paid for the missed game and the team responsible would have to cover financial losses.