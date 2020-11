The seven-member crew has a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience, including six Super Bowls.

The NFL had its first all black officiating team at last night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The league was the first of any major sport to hire a black official in 1965.