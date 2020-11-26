NFL Reschedules Thanksgiving Day Game

The NFL has moved the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game from tonight to Sunday.

Football on Thanksgiving is changing a bit today.

This after at least seven Ravens players tested positive for COVID or had been in close contact with someone with the virus.

There are still two NFL games on the schedule for today: Texans versus Lions and the Washington Team versus the Cowboys.