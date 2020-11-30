NFL Penalizes Teams For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

November 30, 2020
The NFL announced team facilities will be closed today and tomorrow for teams not playing.
The NFL is penalizing two teams for violating its COVID-19 protocols.
The league is fining the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.
The Patriots were fined $350,000 for protocol violations after quarterback Cam Newton and others tested positive last month.
The Saints were fined a half-a-million dollars following a maskless locker room celebration.
The league cited a spike in cases around the country and players celebrating Thanksgiving for its decision.