NFL Penalizes Teams For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL announced team facilities will be closed today and tomorrow for teams not playing.

The NFL is penalizing two teams for violating its COVID-19 protocols.

The league is fining the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were fined $350,000 for protocol violations after quarterback Cam Newton and others tested positive last month.

The Saints were fined a half-a-million dollars following a maskless locker room celebration.

The league cited a spike in cases around the country and players celebrating Thanksgiving for its decision.