NFL Penalizes Teams For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

By Newsy Staff
November 30, 2020
The NFL is penalizing two teams for violating its COVID-19 protocols.

The league is fining the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were fined $350,000 for protocol violations after quarterback Cam Newton and others tested positive last month. 

The Saints were fined a half-a-million dollars following a maskless locker room celebration. 

The NFL announced team facilities will be closed today and tomorrow for teams not playing. 

The league cited a spike in cases around the country and players celebrating Thanksgiving for its decision. 

