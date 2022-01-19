newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
NFL Mom Donna Kelce Makes 2-Stadium Trek To Watch Both Sons Play
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
NFL Mom Donna Kelce Makes 2-Stadium Trek To Watch Both Sons Play
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
January 19, 2022
January 19, 2022
Kelce made the cross-country trip from Tampa to Kansas City Sunday to catch her sons Travis and Jason play in two separate NFL playoff matchups.
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:27
Seth Wenig / AP
Pioneering Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dies At 73
0:24
Paul Sancya / AP
U. Of Michigan Reaches $490M Settlement Over Sexual Abuse
1:28
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Housing Prices Continue To Soar Due To Supply Chain, Labor Shortages
0:28
Ben Gray / AP
New York AG Says Trump's Company Misled Banks, Tax Officials
0:25
Dominic Lipinski / AP
Better.com CEO Returns To Work After Viral Mass Firing
4:52
Ben Margot / AP
Finding The People Who Go Missing In The U.S.
2:12
Brandon Wade / AP
White House: Texas Hostage-Taker Had Raised No Red Flags
4:26
AP
Russia Moves More Troops Westward Amid Ukraine Tensions