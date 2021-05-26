NFL Lifts Restrictions For Preseason, Capacity

28 of 30 teams will be allowed to welcome capacity crowds at games.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The NFL is making changes to its preseason, creating an atmosphere similar to before the pandemic.

The NFL announced fans will be allowed to attend training camp this year. The league also announced that 28 of 30 teams will be allowed to welcome capacity crowds at games.

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are still working to receive final approval for fans at games.

The NFL says the league has seen a 90-percent renewal rate for season ticket owners.