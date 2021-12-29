NFL Reduces Isolation Time For Those Who Test Positive For COVID-19

The league has updated its COVID-19 protocols, reducing the time individuals must isolate from 10 days to five days.

The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.

The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols on Tuesday after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.

In a memo sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press, players and essential football personnel can return under the following conditions:

— Five days have passed since a positive COVID-19 test.

— At least 24 hours have passed since the individual last had a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.

— Other symptoms, including a cough, have resolved or improved.

— The club’s head primary care sports medicine physician, after consultation with Infection Control for Sports and notification of the NFL chief medical officer, determines that the individual may return to the club facility and interact with other club employees/contractors.

— Any local regulations or requirements are satisfied.

Fully vaccinated individuals may continue to “test out” of isolation sooner than five days after the positive test, and should stop testing at Day 5 and return under the updated guidance, assuming all other perquisites have been satisfied.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.