Newsy Tonight Presents: Faces of the War Part III

Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade Moves East – With Trench Family Of Wartime Pets
Newsy’s Jason Bellini reports the front in Ukraine has moved East. Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade has moved with it, bringing the pets they've adopted along.LEARN MORE
Faces of the War returns to tell the stories of orphans, fighters and animal lovers in Ukraine's war.
Newsy's Jason Bellini tells the remarkable stories of those living and fighting in Ukraine: of orphans liberated after months of hiding in Kherson; of the female sniper they call Ukraine's Joan of Arc; and of the champion weightlifter who stayed behind to look after the animals of Mykolaiv.
The people of Ukraine share their experiences as fighters, aid workers and victims of Russia's invasion.By Newsy
The three-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with in-the-field reporting from Newsy correspondent Jason Bellini.By Newsy
