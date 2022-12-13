Newsy Tonight Presents: Faces of the War Part III

Newsy's Jason Bellini tells the remarkable stories of those living and fighting in Ukraine: of orphans liberated after months of hiding in Kherson; of the female sniper they call Ukraine's Joan of Arc; and of the champion weightlifter who stayed behind to look after the animals of Mykolaiv. Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade Moves East – With Trench Family Of Wartime Pets Newsy’s Jason Bellini reports the front in Ukraine has moved East. Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade has moved with it, bringing the pets they've adopted along. LEARN MORE

Jason Bellini spent the past eight years as a senior video correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. There he produced and hosted a flagship magazine-style show that traveled the world to report on new technologies and other breakthroughs shaping our world. He also did award-winning enterprise reporting and led WSJ's on-the-ground video coverage of major news events. Jason is also an alum of Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and CNN.