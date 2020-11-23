newsy
Newsy's Latest Tech News
By Helen Okobokekeimei
November 23, 2020
Snapchat has launched "Spotlight" to highlight content. Apple to pay $113M to settle lawsuit over allegations it deliberately slowed older iphones.
0:46
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden Inauguration Likely Scaled Down Amid COVID-19
1:50
University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP
What If Multiple COVID-19 Vaccines Are Approved?
0:50
Jae C. Hong / AP
U.S. Health Officials Continue To Warn Against Holiday Travel
1:47
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Joe Biden Reveals Top Foreign Policy, National Security Picks
0:33
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Pfizer Says Vulnerable Groups To Get Vaccine First
0:57
AP Images
TSA Expects Millions More To Travel Thanksgiving Week
0:40
John Cairns / Oxford University / AP
AstraZeneca: Vaccine Averaged 70% Effectiveness
0:23
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Trump Campaign Cuts Ties With Lawyer Sidney Powell
0:24
Regeneron / AP
FDA Approves Emergency COVID-19 Antibody Treatment
0:32
Mark Scolforo / AP
Michigan, Pennsylvania To Certify Results
0:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Judge Rejects Trump Campaign PA Election Lawsuit
0:45
Ben Gray / AP
Georgia Recount Process Moves Forward
2:05
AP
Historic Pick of Cardinal-Designate Gregory May Have Political Impact
1:40
Videoblocks
What's The Risk Of Flying to Visit Others?
1:18
Virginia Mayo / AP
Operation Warp Speed Adviser Says Americans Can Trust New Vaccines
1:12
AP
GA Sen. Kelly Loeffler Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Mixed Results
0:55
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden's First Cabinet Choices To Be Announced Tuesday
1:07
Ben Gray
Trump Campaign Requests Recount Of Georgia Presidential Votes
1:06
Mary Altaffer / AP
Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania
1:02
AP
FDA Approves Emergency Use of COVID-19 Drug Given to President Trump
2:42
Amy Harris / Invision / AP
As Virus Surges, Sioux Falls Foods Producer Tries To Protect Workers
3:00
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pres. Trump's Records Could Pose Another Hurdle For Biden Transition
1:28
AP
Biden Chooses Three Latinos Among Picks For White House Senior Staff
1:11
Pool / AP
Treasury Department Ending Several Federal Reserve Lending Programs
0:33
Waleed Ahmed / AP
Funeral of Radical Pakistani Cleric Attracts Massive Turnout
1:38
Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
Iran Enacts New Restrictions as It Experiences Its Worst Virus Surge
0:39
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Eight Injured In Shooting At Wisconsin Mall; Suspect Still At Large
0:31
Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP
Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine
3:25
Greg Nash / Pool via AP
Parler Downloads Surge As Conservatives Jump To 'Free Speech' App
0:26
Aijaz Rahi / AP
India Surpasses 9 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
0:25
AP
At Least 37 People Have Died In Protests In Uganda
0:29
Jack Dempsey / AP
Denver Broncos To Stop Allowing Fans At Games
1:11
David Eggert / AP
Michigan's Top Legislators Meet With President Trump
0:26
Brynn Anderson / AP
Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19
3:23
Newsy
Is The U.S. Ready For A National Lockdown?
1:04
Office of the U.S. Secretary of the Army
DOD Leaders Won't Quarantine After Contact With COVID-Positive Person
1:08
Brynn Anderson / AP
Georgia Secretary of State: "Numbers Don't Lie"
1:19
FDA
How A COVID Vaccine Approval Process Works And Why It Will Take Weeks
0:34
Jae C. Hong / AP
California Curfew in Place as COVID Cases Rise
0:18
Michael Conroy / AP
Murderer Eighth Person Executed by Federal Government Since July
1:03
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden Criticizes Trump For Challenging The Election
0:50
Mark Lennihan / AP
NYC Parents Protest Switch to Remote Learning
0:21
Nam Y. Huh / AP
More Than 50 Protestors Sue Chicago Police
1:48
Invision / AP
Michael J. Fox Enters 'Second Retirement' Due To Health Concerns
0:19
Bram Janssen / AP
Report: HIV-related Deaths Cut in Half Since 2010
0:18
Evan Vucci / AP
President Trump Announces Medicare Requirements to Lower Drug Costs
1:21
Videoblocks
What's The Risk Of Driving to Visit Others?
3:16
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Misleading Claims In A Trump Campaign Lawsuit
0:41
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Demand Strains Coronavirus Testing Sites Ahead Of Thanksgiving
0:48
Susan Walsh / AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci Addresses Coronavirus Vaccine Safety
0:24
Michigan Governors Office / AP
Feds Say Men in Mich. Gov. Kidnap Scheme Had Backup Plans
0:41
Tony Dejak / AP
Father, Son Die After Virus Spreads Through Family
0:39
David Santiago / Miami Herald / AP
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Skyrocket in U.S.
1:15
Jerome Delay / AP
Africa Tops 2 Million Coronavirus Cases
1:17
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
Pompeo Becomes 1st U.S. Secy. Of State To Visit West Bank Settlement
1:22
Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool via AP
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Shows Promise In Elderly
2:52
Spike Johnson
How El Paso Is Confronting One Of The U.S.' Worst COVID Outbreaks
3:18
COVID-19 Slows Adoption Process But Sparks More Interest
2:19
AP
CDC Says College Students Going Home For Thanksgiving Raise Risks
2:28
Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Plaintiff In Trump Election Lawsuit Is A Former State Lawmaker
0:16
Jeff Chiu / AP
Former President Obama's New Memoir Breaks Record
0:23
Koji Sasahara / AP
Japan Reports Record Cases Of COVID-19
2:35
Jeff Chiu / AP
742,000 Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
0:55
Elaine Thompson / AP
U.S. Surpasses 250,000 COVID-19 Deaths
0:24
Australian Associated Press / AP
Report: Australian Troops Killed 39 Afghans In "Blooding" Practice
0:50
AP Images
Job Market Recovery Stalls Amid COVID Surge
0:21
Eric Gay / AP
Judge Orders U.S. To Stop Expelling Migrant Children
0:32
Delmer Martinez / AP
Iota's Devastation Becomes Clearer In Nicaragua And Honduras
1:30
Andrew Harnik / AP
President-elect Holds Roundtable With Health Care Workers
0:44
Taimy Alvarez / AP
U.S. Government Prepared To Distribute Vaccine Upon Approval
4:27
AP
Pilots Watch Closely As FAA Lifts Grounding On Embattled 737 Max
1:22
Morry Gash / AP
Trump Campaign Spends $3M On Partial Wisconsin Recount
1:21
Nati Harnik / AP
Study Says 12 Million To Lose Unemployment Aid on Dec. 26
0:25
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker
0:20
Kathy Willens / AP
New York City Closing Public Schools Thursday
0:27
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Uptick In Infants, Children In Utah Intensive Care
1:09
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Nursing Home Virus Infections At All-Time High
3:07
Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File
What's Next For A COVID-19 Vaccine?
2:43
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
How Will Joe Biden Change Foreign Policy?
0:52
John Amis/Atlanta Journal & Constitution
Georgia To Conclude Presidential Election Tally Tonight
2:33
Newsy Staff
El Paso Jail Inmates Paid $2 Per Hour To Assist With COVID
0:37
Delmer Martinez / AP
At Least Six Dead After Hurricane Iota Devastates Nicaragua
0:27
Kevin Dietsch / UPI / AP
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For COVID
0:17
Michael Conroy / AP
Some Stores Are Limiting Purchases As Shoppers Stockpile
0:25
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
LAX To Offer On-Site Rapid Testing
0:23
WASON WANICHAKORN / AP
Pro-democracy Protesters In Bangkok Rally Outside Parliament
0:31
Khalid Mohammed / AP
Rocket Attack On Baghdad's Green Zone Kills Child, Injures 5 Others
0:28
Elaine Thompson / AP
FAA Lifts Ban On Boeing 737 Max
0:53
John Amis / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
GA Secretary Of State Says Attack On Mail Voting Cost Pres. Trump
0:30
John Locher / AP
Trump Campaign Suing Nevada
0:33
Bebeto Matthews / AP
Pfizer Now Says Vaccine 95% Effective In Final Results
1:53
Ahmad Seir Nassiri / AP
President Trump Orders A Drawdown Of 3K Troops From Afghanistan & Iraq
0:45
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Iowa And Other Midwest States Are Strained Under COVID-19
0:23
Eric Gay / AP
WSJ: 300 Companies That Got PPP Loans Went Bankrupt
4:44
Newsy
Fact Vs. Friction: Trump Campaign Lawsuit Hits Roadblock In Pa.
0:49
Mark Scolforo / AP
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Strikes Down Election Observer Suit