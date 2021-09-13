newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Newsy's Latest Health News
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Newsy's Latest Health News
By Helen Okobokekeimei
By Helen Okobokekeimei
September 13, 2021
September 13, 2021
U.S. Surgeon General defends the worker vaccine mandate. A new study finds unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING
1:07
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Secretary Blinken Testifies On Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
0:31
U.S. Capitol Police
U.S. Capitol Police Arrest Man Near Democratic National Committee
3:31
Feature Story News
Youth Climate Activists Remobilizing In Europe
0:27
Mary Altaffer / AP
Latest CDC Data Shows Vaccination Numbers Improving
0:47
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Falling Cat Saved At Miami College Football Game
Jae C. Hong / AP
FDA Experts Among Group Opposing COVID Booster Shots
2:56
Scripps
Financial Crisis Looms Over U.S. Nursing Homes
2:11
KNXV
KNXV: Farmers Turn To New Crops To Deal With Water Shortages
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Police Prepare For Capitol Rally Planned In Support Of Jan. 6 Rioters
2:40
Scripps
KGTV: COVID Long-Haulers Report More Issues Than Cancer Patients
0:29
NOAA/AP
Tropical Storm Nicholas Threatens Gulf Coast With Heavy Rain
0:26
Khalil Hamra / AP
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza As Militants Fire Rockets
0:26
John Minchillo / AP
Students Return To NYC Schools
2:49
Scripps
How Do Wildfires Impact Pregnancy?
3:17
Sidiqullah Khan / AP
Young Afghans Struggle As Taliban Government Settles In
0:26
Bernat Armangue / AP
UN Asks For More Than $600 Million In Donations For Afghans
0:31
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
President To Survey Wildfire Damage, Make Case For Spending Plan
0:26
Lee Jin-man / AP
North Korea Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missiles
1:40
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Congress Aims To Pass Reconciliation Bill By Month's End
3:01
WFTS
WFTX: New Nurses Reflect On Starting Their Careers During COVID
Petr David Josek / AP
Pope Cracks Jokes, Greets Fans In Slovakia
David Joles / Star Tribune / AP
Militia Leader To Be Sentenced In Minnesota Mosque Bombing
2:59
Scripps
Chicago Educators And Artists Get Creative To Close The Learning Gap
3:38
Scripps
The Debate Over Voting Requirements
3:49
Scripps
Battling 2 Emergencies At Once: COVID-19 And Wildfires
2:32
Scripps
Hospitals Brace For Another COVID Surge
3:13
Scripps
Missouri Family Helps Haitians Hit By Earthquake
2:45
Scripps
COVID Long-Haulers Look For More Support
2:48
Scripps
Why Hurricanes Are Becoming More Dangerous
4:07
Scripps
Ex-Felon Helps Others Navigate Life After Prison
3:23
Scripps
'Bathroom Bill' Cases Could Spur More Transgender Rights Lawsuits
3:58
Scripps
More Research Shows COVID Vaccine Is Safe During Pregnancy
2:27
Scripps
New Study Reaffirms Importance Of Full Vaccination As Variants Spread
3:49
Scripps
Cities Across The Country Prepare To Welcome Afghan Refugees
3:10
Terry Moulton
Retired Admiral Recalls 9/11 At The Pentagon
3:21
Scripps
FAA Fines For Unruly Passengers Surpassed $1 Million This Year
2:48
WTMJ
WTMJ: Farming Family Helps Others Deal With Pressures Of The Industry
3:41
Patrick Terpstra / Newsy
Newsy Investigates: What Led To The Shortage Of At-Home COVID Tests
2:09
Wali Sabawoon / AP
Afghan Women Fight Back, Protest Against Taliban
1:05
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
President's Vaccine Rules Ignite Instant, Hot GOP Opposition
0:28
Sam Metz / AP
Summer 2021 Was Hottest On Record In U.S.
0:16
Instagram / @shawncartersf
Beyoncé, Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany To Fund HBCU Scholarships
4:07
Jeff Wick / Newsy
The Little Museum Where CIA Officers Remember 9/11
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Los Angeles Schools Mandate Vaccines For Students 12 And Up
0:36
Bernat Armangue / AP
Second Chartered Flight Takes Foreigners Out Of Afghanistan
Scott Heppell / AP
Queen's London Representative Says Royals Back BLM Movement
Mark Lennihan / AP
Judge Loosens Apple's Grip On App Store In Epic Games Decision
Mark Lennihan / AP
Food Delivery Companies Sue New York City Over Price Caps
2:39
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Couple Helps An Afghan Family Settle In The U.S.
0:45
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
GOP Governors Threaten To Sue Over President Biden's Vaccine Mandates
0:24
Sarah Blake / AP
Ex-Prosecutor In Arbery Case Booked, Released From Jail
1:43
Andrew Harnik / AP
More Than 100 Million Workers Impacted By Mandates
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Producer Prices Up 8.3% In August From A Year Ago
NOAA / AP
Hurricane Olaf Hits Mexico's Los Cabos Resorts As Category 2
Susan Walsh / AP
White House Competition Council Looks To Lower Consumer Prices
2:00
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana's Vaccine Production Business Is Booming
2:23
Scripps
The Push To Improve Literacy Rates
1:52
WCPO
WCPO: Homeless Shelters Struggle To Meet Demands Amid The Pandemic
6:59
Newsy
An Air Traffic Controller Remembers September 11th
2:39
Duke University
What's The Holdup For Kids' Vaccines?
2:00
Patrick Sison / AP
Drug Overdoses Have Increased Amid The Pandemic
2:20
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Announces New Vaccine Requirements
5:19
Newsy
Daughters Reflect On Losing A Parent In The 9/11 Attacks
3:51
MATF
First Rescue Crews To Arrive To Ground Zero Reflect On 9/11
1:06
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over State's New Abortion Law
0:37
Jim Mone / AP
Amazon Offering To Pay College Tuition For Hourly Employees
Daniel Cole / AP
Magnet Milestones Move Distant Nuclear Fusion Dream Closer
2:29
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Teen Shares Why She Got Vaccinated
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Police Plan To Reinstall Capitol Fencing Ahead Of Rally
0:24
Koji Sasahara / AP
Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency Restrictions
1:45
WMAR
WMAR: Maryland Farmers Send Fresh Food To Hurricane Survivors
3:02
WPTV
WPTV: Why Some Florida Police Agencies Struggle To Vaccinate Officers
0:47
Steve Helber / AP
Hurricane Ida Death Toll Rises To 26 In Louisiana
0:35
Marta Lavandier / AP
Jobless Claims Reach A Pandemic Low As Economy Recovers
0:15
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Plans To Require Vaccine For Federal Workers
2:06
John Partipilo / AP
Questions From Nashville As COVID Numbers Break Records
Steve Helber / AP
Crews Searching For Confederate Statue's 1887 Time Capsule
1:40
WTVF
WTVF: Cancer Patient Forced To Wait For Surgery Amid COVID Surge
0:37
Jae C. Hong / AP
Heat, Dry Lightning Raise California Fire Worry
3:25
KGTV
KGTV: Which COVID Vaccine Offers The Most Protection?
1:16
Wali Sabawoon / AP
Dozens Of Westerners Board Commercial Flight From Kabul
1:05
Kyle Green / AP
110,000 COVID Deaths Projected By December 1st
2:53
WXYZ
WXYZ: Companies Start Upping Insurance Costs For Unvaccinated Workers
Visar Kryeziu / AP
North Macedonia Blaze in COVID-19 Field Hospital Kills 14
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Renters Forced To Pay For 'Unlivable' Homes
3:35
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell
Veterans Are Outraged Over Handling of Afghanistan Evacuations
2:24
Lynne Sladky / AP
Mask Debates Take Another Turn In Florida
1:30
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Facebook Drives Engagement Through Faith Groups
0:35
John Locher / AP
WHO Chief Calls For Halt On COVID Booster Shots
7:24
Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP
PBS Correspondent Jane Ferguson Speaks On The Reality Of Taliban Rule
2:21
WTMJ
WTMJ: Scammers Capitalize On Student Loan Relief Confusion
3:32
Scripps
Former Flight Attendant Reflects On 9/11
0:57
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Praises Labor Unions, Touts Infrastructure Package
0:28
Nic Coury / AP
Trial Begins For Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes
2:02
Scripps
KNXV: People Across The U.S. Remember 9/11 At Ground Zero
2:53
Mary Ann Owens
WTVR: Journalist Reflects On Covering 9/11 From The Pentagon