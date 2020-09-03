Newsy now streaming on Amazon’s news app

“Top Stories by Newsy” is now streaming on Amazon’s news app — available on all Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars, and compatible Fire Tablets.

Viewers accessing “Top Stories by Newsy” through the Amazon news app will have access to Newsy’s award-winning journalism, bringing viewers inspiring stories of people and places they won’t find anywhere else — opinion-free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Amazon’s news app is a free and customizable news experience that makes it easy for cord cutters to watch live and on demand news from a single destination — for free. No log in or subscription is required. It’s the most popular news app on Fire TV devices.

“Launching Newsy on the Amazon news app is an important way for us to reach the tens of millions of engaged customers who use Fire TV and Fire Tablets devices to access their news,” said Brad Samuels, Newsy’s vice president of content distribution. “We’re excited to bring our distinctive approach to this OTT experience — providing the fresh perspective, no-hype delivery and added context audiences seek.”

To watch Newsy on Amazon’s news app, viewers can click on the “News” icon on the home page of their device and navigate to the “Top Stories by Newsy” live stream. Viewers can add Newsy to their preferred list of providers in the “preferences” section of the app.

Newsy, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has distribution agreements covering nearly 40 million pay TV subscribers and is a leader in over-the-top television, available on nearly every streaming platform.

