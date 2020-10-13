News Outlets Barring Reporters From Flying On Air Force One

Reporters have voiced concerns over the lack of COVID-19 protectons onboard — mainly the fact that masks are not being worn.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some news organizations are not letting their reporters travel with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to campaign events.

Reporters have voiced concerns over the lack of COVID-19 protections onboard — mainly the fact that masks are not being worn.

The New York Times reported that The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post joined The Times in not sending reporters with the president recently.

Other outlets include Buzzfeed News and Politico.