Newly Surfaced Photos Raise Questions About Death Of Black Man In LA

Newly surfaced photos are raising questions about the death of a Black man in Louisiana last year.

They appear to show intense bruises on the face of Ronald Greene.

We won't show the images due to their graphic nature.

A police report indicates Greene died shortly after crashing his car during a police chase.

But pictures suggest there was no major damage to the car.

His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and alleges officers beat Greene and covered up the actual cause of death.

State police are conducting an internal investigation and won't release body camera footage or comment on the pictures.

A federal investigation is also underway.