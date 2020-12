New Zealand's prime minister announced a "travel bubble" will open in 2021 if coronavirus case numbers remain low.

New Zealand is opening up travel nearly a year after locking down its borders because of the pandemic.

Today, the country agreed to allow a quarantine-free "travel bubble" with Australia beginning early next year. Now, it's waiting on confirmation from Australia. No date has been set.

New Zealand has been praised for its response to the coronavirus.