New Zealand Postpones Election Due To New COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pushed election back a month after New Zealand saw its first coronavirus cases in more than 100 days.

New cases of coronavirus in New Zealand have prompted the prime minister to postpone the country's parliamentary election.

Ardern, who has full control over elections, moved it from Sept. 19 to Oct. 17. She says she doesn't plan on changing it again but wants to ensure people feel safe to hold an "accessible and credible election."

Overall, the country has largely contained the virus. New Zealand went 102 days without a case before an Auckland family of four tested positive.

The island country reported nine more cases Monday, bringing its active total to 78.