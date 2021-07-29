New York To Mandate COVID Vaccination For State Workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave state employees until Labor Day to get vaccinated and said there will be no weekly testing option for health care workers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is telling all state employees to get vaccinated by Labor Day or they'll have to get tested weekly for COVID.

New York is the second state behind California to issue a vaccine mandate for state workers. But Cuomo is taking it a step further for health care workers at state hospitals.

"There will be no testing option for patient-facing health care workers," he said. "That is a point of contact. That would be a serious spreading event."

New York hasn't announced plans to require vaccinations for workers at state-run veterans homes.

Additionally, President Biden is reportedly going to announce a vaccine mandate for federal workers during a speech on the fight against COVID-19.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.