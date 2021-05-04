New York To Lift Business Capacity Restrictions May 19

New York City's subway will begin running all night again and capacity limits at most businesses will end across the state.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will lift most restrictions by the middle of this month.

Even as we see restrictions become less strict, one guideline will stay in place — businesses will still be required to provide six feet of social distancing.