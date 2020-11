Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicts the Thanksgiving break will lead to an increase in the state's positivity rate.

New York state is tightening restrictions as COVID hospitalizations spike. This includes limitations on the size of gatherings, including some parts of New York City.

COVID hospitalizations more than doubled in the past three weeks to 2,700 now.

