New York Stock Exchange To Reopen Trading Floor

​The NYSE's president said only a few brokers will be allowed on the floor, and that they'll have to follow some new safety measures.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The New York Stock Exchange will partially reopen its trading floor on May 26, more than two months after the floor was shut down due to the coronavirus.

New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham made the announcement in an op-ed piece in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. She said only a few brokers will be allowed on the floor for the time being, and that they'll have to follow some new safety measures. Traders will be barred from using public transportation, will have to get their temperatures checked at the door, wear face masks, and adhere to "strict-social distancing requirements" in the building. She also said the floor will be thoroughly cleaned each day.

The exchange's operator closed trading floors in late March after two people tested positive for COVID-19. The exchange has been operating electronically ever since.

Contains footage from CNN.