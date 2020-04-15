New York Governor Orders People To Wear Face Coverings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the executive order will go into effect in three days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered everyone in the state to wear a face covering in certain situations. The state has the most coronavirus cases in the country.

Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday and said the executive order will go into effect after three days. The face coverings don't have to be worn all the time.

"If you're going to be in situation in public where you may come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth," Cuomo said.

He said the state will consider adding civil penalties if there's "widespread noncompliance." Cuomo said there are around 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state every day.

New Jersey has also ordered residents to wear face coverings, and the CDC recommends all Americans do so when social distancing isn't possible.

Contains footage from CNN.