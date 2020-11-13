New York Coronavirus Restrictions Take Effect Friday

Bars, restaurants and any other business with a liquor license must close at 10 p.m.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Several states are either revising their current coronavirus restrictions or adding new ones.

New York, once the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., is ramping up measures to prevent things from getting worse.

Effective today, bars, restaurants and any businesses with a liquor license must close at 10 p.m.

Gyms will also have to close at that time.

New York reported about 4,800 new cases Thursday.