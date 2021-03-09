New York City To Reopen Public High Schools

In-person learning to begin March 22.

Public high schools in New York will be in-person learning by the end of the month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the largest school district in the country has all the resources it needs to reopen the schools.

"High schools will re-open on Monday, March 22 in New York City," said the mayor. "We're excited about this. We're ready to go. We have all the pieces we need to bring high school back and bring it back strong."

De Blasio said high school sports will return in April but athletes must wear masks.

New York began allowing elementary and middle school student back in classrooms last month.